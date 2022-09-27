Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Stake Boosted by Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,158 shares during the quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 3,902 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $337,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 5,247,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $302,711,000 after acquiring an additional 951,506 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,545,822 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $91,280,000 after acquiring an additional 29,250 shares during the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pfizer Stock Down 0.6 %

PFE stock opened at $43.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.94 and a 52-week high of $61.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.09. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 43.18%. The company had revenue of $27.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PFE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Barclays set a $50.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, September 1st. UBS Group set a $59.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

