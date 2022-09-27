Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Bought by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,158 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 3,789 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Riverwater Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 4,667 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 8,888 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 6,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.1% during the first quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC now owns 11,448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PSX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $109.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Phillips 66 to $122.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $120.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.73.

NYSE PSX opened at $74.16 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.24. The stock has a market cap of $35.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.39, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.39. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $67.08 and a twelve month high of $111.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.92 by $0.85. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 3.59%. The business had revenue of $49.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Phillips 66’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 16.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.42%.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

