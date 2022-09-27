Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Buys 4,974 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 80,153 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,974 shares during the quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $14,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,172,929,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 200,021,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,217,654,000 after acquiring an additional 4,982,885 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1,109.4% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 3,954,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,375,000 after acquiring an additional 3,627,424 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 238,141,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,205,749,000 after acquiring an additional 3,358,478 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 37.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,653,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805,632 shares in the last quarter. 68.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JNJ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. UBS Group cut their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.78.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $165.70 on Tuesday. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $155.72 and a twelve month high of $186.69. The firm has a market cap of $435.66 billion, a PE ratio of 24.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $167.66 and a 200-day moving average of $174.15.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.14% and a net margin of 19.21%. The company had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 65.79%.

Johnson & Johnson declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 14th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

See Also

