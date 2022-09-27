Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Has $3.07 Million Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lowered its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,570 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,322 shares during the quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Visa in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its holdings in Visa by 1,400.0% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 180 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Visa Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of Visa stock opened at $180.59 on Tuesday. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.90 and a 1 year high of $236.96. The firm has a market cap of $341.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $205.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $206.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.24. Visa had a return on equity of 46.39% and a net margin of 51.99%. The firm had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.06 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Visa from $263.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group increased their price target on Visa from $292.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Visa from $275.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.64.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total transaction of $1,758,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,237,123.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

