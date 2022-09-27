Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Has $4.60 Million Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lowered its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,949 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 114 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 1.5% of Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $4,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Wedgewood Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Wedgewood Partners Inc. now owns 52,466 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,345,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 2,795 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Family Management Corp raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 1,178 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 66,453 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $33,369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 3,851,357 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,933,492,000 after buying an additional 224,293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UNH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $556.00 to $569.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Argus upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $579.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $586.40.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

UNH opened at $508.36 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $475.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.76. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $383.12 and a 52-week high of $553.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $529.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $513.25.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.33. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 25.45%. The firm had revenue of $80.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.70 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.46%.

Insider Activity

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 11,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.90, for a total value of $6,005,390.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,415,496.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 11,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.90, for a total value of $6,005,390.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,415,496.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total transaction of $252,202.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,786 shares in the company, valued at $18,866,882.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 139,051 shares of company stock valued at $74,450,958 in the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Further Reading

