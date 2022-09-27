Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Reduces Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC decreased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,185 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $285,000. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $399,000. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth about $226,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,920,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $296,179,000 after purchasing an additional 376,248 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $236,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,635,839.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 960,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $88.51 per share, for a total transaction of $84,969,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,137,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,635,870. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $236,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,635,839.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $109.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.69.

NYSE XOM opened at $83.98 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.85. The company has a market cap of $350.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.07. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $57.96 and a 1 year high of $105.57.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.34. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 23.82%. The firm had revenue of $115.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 12.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.51%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

