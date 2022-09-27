Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Sells 969 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC reduced its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 102,512 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 969 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for approximately 1.6% of Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $5,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the first quarter worth $30,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the first quarter worth $35,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen reduced their price target on Verizon Communications from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.61.

Insider Transactions at Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Price Performance

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total transaction of $80,112.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,717,582.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VZ opened at $38.93 on Tuesday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.63 and a twelve month high of $55.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.55 and a 200 day moving average of $48.25. The company has a market capitalization of $163.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.36.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.30%.

About Verizon Communications

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.