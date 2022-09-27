Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 11,098 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 66,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,098 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $3,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MOS. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mosaic in the first quarter worth about $28,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mosaic in the first quarter worth about $33,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Mosaic in the first quarter worth about $33,000. FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Mosaic by 5,000.0% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mosaic in the first quarter worth about $35,000. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Mosaic from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Citigroup upgraded Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Mosaic from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Mosaic in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.69.

Mosaic Stock Down 4.2 %

NYSE MOS opened at $46.51 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.49. The company has a market capitalization of $16.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.30, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.58. The Mosaic Company has a 1-year low of $33.59 and a 1-year high of $79.28.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.93 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 19.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 91.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 13.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mosaic Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. Mosaic’s payout ratio is currently 6.84%.

Mosaic declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, August 1st that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Mosaic

(Get Rating)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.