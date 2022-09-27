Private Advisor Group LLC Grows Position in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) by 128.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 76,919 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,286 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $3,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in Ovintiv by 211.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Tobam purchased a new position in Ovintiv in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Ovintiv in the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in Ovintiv by 135.6% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ovintiv in the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. 78.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ovintiv stock opened at $40.16 on Tuesday. Ovintiv Inc. has a one year low of $29.52 and a one year high of $63.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.

Several equities analysts have commented on OVV shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Cowen increased their price objective on Ovintiv to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Ovintiv from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Ovintiv from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Ovintiv from $77.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.59.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

