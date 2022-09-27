Private Advisor Group LLC Has $3.22 Million Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 354,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,751 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $3,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 26,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.5% during the second quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 104,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Bright Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $907,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 19.3% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 102,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after buying an additional 16,664 shares during the last quarter. 30.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.95, for a total transaction of $1,243,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,918,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,089,134.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.95, for a total transaction of $1,243,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,918,506 shares in the company, valued at $19,089,134.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David A. Glazer sold 105,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total value of $1,163,194.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,911,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,064,553.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 331,187 shares of company stock valued at $3,267,761. 13.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PLTR opened at $7.53 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.77. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.44 and a fifty-two week high of $28.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.89 and a beta of 3.89.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.05). Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 30.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.06%. The company had revenue of $473.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.83.

Palantir Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Further Reading

