Private Advisor Group LLC Has $3.31 Million Stock Holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 126.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,831 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,299 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $3,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SC US Ttgp LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. SC US Ttgp LTD. now owns 13,709,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,141,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634,929 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,379,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,607,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751,250 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,122,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,632,004,000 after purchasing an additional 306,258 shares in the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 6,841,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,655,000 after purchasing an additional 821,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Snowflake by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,367,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,790,000 after buying an additional 1,047,041 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $120.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.67.

Snowflake Stock Performance

NYSE SNOW opened at $165.11 on Tuesday. Snowflake Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.26 and a 52-week high of $405.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.13. The stock has a market cap of $52.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.09 and a beta of 1.05.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.16). Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 12.57% and a negative net margin of 41.25%. The firm had revenue of $497.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.03 million. On average, analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Snowflake news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total transaction of $299,012.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 135,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,591,296.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total value of $131,123.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,809,378.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,651 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total value of $299,012.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,591,296.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,823 shares of company stock valued at $859,968 in the last quarter. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

See Also

