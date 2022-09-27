Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 27,935 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,140 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 27,935 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $3,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heartland Bank & Trust Co grew its holdings in General Motors by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 8,101 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its stake in General Motors by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 22,991 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank bought a new position in General Motors in the 1st quarter worth about $479,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in General Motors by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,196,379 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,601,291,000 after acquiring an additional 2,472,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in General Motors by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 497,563 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $15,803,000 after acquiring an additional 74,343 shares in the last quarter. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GM shares. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of General Motors from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of General Motors from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of General Motors from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of General Motors to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.78.

NYSE:GM opened at $35.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.00 and a 200 day moving average of $37.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.23. General Motors has a 52 week low of $30.33 and a 52 week high of $67.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $35.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.35 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 6.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.83%.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

