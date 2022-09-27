Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Stock Holdings Lifted by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 659 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $772,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PRU. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. 57.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PRU. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $120.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.62.

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

Shares of PRU opened at $87.34 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $97.33 and its 200-day moving average is $103.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.05 and a 12-month high of $124.22.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.88). The business had revenue of $13.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.56 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 3.52%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.50%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

Featured Articles

