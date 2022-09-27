Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Holdings Cut by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC decreased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 359 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,654,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,055,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,331 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,643,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,145,057,000 after buying an additional 2,264,629 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 26,008,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,820,616,000 after buying an additional 3,144,006 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,032,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $422,240,000 after buying an additional 72,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ClearBridge Investments Ltd grew its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 4,245,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $297,180,000 after buying an additional 432,908 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total transaction of $633,994.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 447,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,717,132.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.75, for a total value of $69,300.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 62,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,097,079.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total transaction of $633,994.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 447,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,717,132.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,274 shares of company stock valued at $1,446,725 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

PEG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.64.

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $60.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.56. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $58.19 and a twelve month high of $75.61. The firm has a market cap of $30.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.55.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). Public Service Enterprise Group had a negative net margin of 10.59% and a positive return on equity of 13.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -110.20%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

