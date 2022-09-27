Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Sold by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PSA. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 59,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,265,000 after buying an additional 2,262 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 119.0% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 4th quarter worth about $5,936,000. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PSA shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Public Storage from $390.00 to $336.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $367.00 price objective on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $333.00 to $327.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $425.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $365.58.

PSA stock opened at $290.82 on Tuesday. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $286.35 and a 52 week high of $421.76. The company has a market capitalization of $51.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $331.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $340.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.14%.

In other news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson sold 830 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.09, for a total value of $293,064.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,918.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director John Reyes sold 51,637 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.15, for a total value of $18,235,606.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 175,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,959,814.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson sold 830 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.09, for a total transaction of $293,064.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $504,918.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,670 shares of company stock valued at $18,599,374 in the last quarter. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

