Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 2,229 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Raymond James Trust N.A. reduced its position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,551 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,229 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 66.9% during the 2nd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 97,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,239,000 after purchasing an additional 39,030 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 70.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 205,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,926,000 after purchasing an additional 84,651 shares during the period. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,342,000. Finally, Guardian Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Guardian Financial Partners LLC now owns 12,072 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total transaction of $238,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,177,484.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Dan Christman sold 14,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total transaction of $801,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,281,387.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total transaction of $238,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 108,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,177,484.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,279,020. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. B. Riley cut Marvell Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Marvell Technology from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Marvell Technology in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.21.

NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $42.61 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.12. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.07 and a 1 year high of $93.85. The company has a market cap of $36.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -163.88, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 3.95% and a positive return on equity of 7.94%. The business’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -92.31%.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

Further Reading

