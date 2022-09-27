RDA Financial Network Sells 3,305 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

RDA Financial Network reduced its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 41,393 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,305 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 2.9% of RDA Financial Network’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. increased its stake in Apple by 1.0% in the second quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. now owns 70,644 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,658,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. Hudson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Apple by 5.1% in the second quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 25,827 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its stake in Apple by 0.9% in the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 177,747 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $24,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the period. ERN LLC acquired a new position in Apple in the second quarter valued at $7,041,000. Finally, jvl associates llc increased its stake in Apple by 3.0% in the second quarter. jvl associates llc now owns 55,737 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the period. 57.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $4,119,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 427,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,411,823.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $4,119,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 427,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,411,823.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Apple Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Apple from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $201.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.68.

Shares of AAPL opened at $150.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.68. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.04 and a 1 year high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $82.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.97 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 152.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.18%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

