Red Door Wealth Management LLC Has $9.39 Million Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,565 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 3.5% of Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $9,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 1,316.7% in the 1st quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 85 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tobam raised its holdings in Microsoft by 15,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 155 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total transaction of $1,331,250.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 109,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,244,101.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MSFT shares. UBS Group set a $330.00 target price on Microsoft in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Microsoft from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Microsoft in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. Redburn Partners began coverage on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $370.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price target on Microsoft from $320.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $332.77.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $237.45 on Tuesday. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $235.20 and a 12-month high of $349.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $266.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $271.88.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $51.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.31 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.31% and a net margin of 36.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.17 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.73%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

