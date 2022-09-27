Redwood Investments LLC Has $3.13 Million Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Redwood Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,101 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. First American Trust FSB increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 41,833 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,737,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,162 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 23,992 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,291,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,716 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,573 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $7,348,000 after acquiring an additional 4,566 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $357,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,407,114.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Walt Disney Trading Down 1.4 %

DIS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $150.00 price target on Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $131.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $191.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.48.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $98.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $178.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.05, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $110.56 and a 200-day moving average of $112.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $90.23 and a 1-year high of $179.63.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.01 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

About Walt Disney

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

