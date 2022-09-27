Retirement Planning Group Increases Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Retirement Planning Group boosted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,791.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,217 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,994 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 177,679 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $579,225,000 after buying an additional 2,686 shares in the last quarter. LRT Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $939,000. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,993 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $13,017,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,555,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,422,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 57.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMZN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Itaú Unibanco initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Cowen decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $172.50 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.61.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $115.15 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.26 and a twelve month high of $188.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.23, a P/E/G ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total value of $3,360,889.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,892,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total value of $3,360,889.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $66,263.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,741,102.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,628 shares of company stock worth $9,802,599. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

