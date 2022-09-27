Ritholtz Wealth Management Acquires 2,843 Shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Rating) by 51.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,320 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,843 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Rush Enterprises were worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Rush Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,334,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,091,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,381,000 after buying an additional 360,550 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC bought a new position in Rush Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at about $16,398,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,352,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,659,000 after buying an additional 283,822 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 995,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,702,000 after buying an additional 93,523 shares during the period. 76.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rush Enterprises Trading Down 1.5 %

RUSHA opened at $43.30 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.45 and its 200-day moving average is $49.67. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.11 and a 1-year high of $60.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.34, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.07.

Rush Enterprises Increases Dividend

Rush Enterprises ( NASDAQ:RUSHA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.31. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This is an increase from Rush Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on RUSHA shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Rush Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Rush Enterprises from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.

Rush Enterprises Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, or Blue Bird.



