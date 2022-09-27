Ritholtz Wealth Management Acquires 8,712 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 40,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,712 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JPM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $4,092,843,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 266,854,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,377,615,000 after buying an additional 6,792,220 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 403.3% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,095,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $806,728,000 after buying an additional 4,083,231 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7,427.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,664,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,169,000 after buying an additional 2,628,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.5% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 36,611,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,990,845,000 after buying an additional 1,590,742 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $106.79 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $106.06 and a 12 month high of $172.96. The stock has a market cap of $313.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.72.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by ($0.09). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The business had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.10%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JPM. Citigroup upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $127.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $154.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

