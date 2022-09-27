Ritholtz Wealth Management Acquires New Holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,039 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Owens Corning by 1,750.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 443,570 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,587,000 after buying an additional 419,593 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Owens Corning by 90.5% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,522 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Owens Corning by 3.3% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 65,016 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,949,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in Owens Corning in the first quarter worth $4,575,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Owens Corning by 26.2% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 90,029 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,236,000 after purchasing an additional 18,683 shares during the last quarter. 93.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE OC opened at $75.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 6.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $85.42 and a 200 day moving average of $87.19. Owens Corning has a 1 year low of $72.97 and a 1 year high of $101.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 26.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.60 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 12.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.44%.

In other Owens Corning news, CEO Brian Chambers sold 7,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total value of $614,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 183,384 shares in the company, valued at $14,817,427.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Gunner Smith sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.12, for a total transaction of $224,424.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,033,115.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Chambers sold 7,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total transaction of $614,080.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,817,427.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,641 shares of company stock worth $1,050,536. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Bank of America lowered shares of Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $119.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $90.00 to $77.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $137.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.92.

Owens Corning manufactures and markets insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

