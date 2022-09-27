Ritholtz Wealth Management Acquires New Position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,358 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DOX. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Amdocs by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 12,507 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in Amdocs by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ increased its holdings in Amdocs by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 10,497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amdocs by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. increased its holdings in Amdocs by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 5,717 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Amdocs alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amdocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Amdocs from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Amdocs from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.33.

Amdocs Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DOX opened at $79.02 on Tuesday. Amdocs Limited has a 12 month low of $68.33 and a 12 month high of $90.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.47. The company has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.14. Amdocs had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 16.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amdocs Limited will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Amdocs Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Amdocs’s payout ratio is 36.24%.

Amdocs Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. The company designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. It provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.