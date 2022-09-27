Ritholtz Wealth Management Boosts Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 36.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Waste Management by 2,030.0% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 213 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WM shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Waste Management from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Oppenheimer set a $160.00 target price on Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.86.

Waste Management Stock Performance

Waste Management stock opened at $165.22 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $168.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.29 billion, a PE ratio of 32.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.07. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $138.58 and a one year high of $175.98.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.08. Waste Management had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 11.27%. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 50.78%.

Insider Activity at Waste Management

In related news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 8,971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.83, for a total transaction of $1,523,544.93. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,472,092.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 22,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $3,864,350.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,840,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 8,971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.83, for a total value of $1,523,544.93. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,472,092.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,067 shares of company stock valued at $9,292,271. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

See Also

