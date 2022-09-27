Ritholtz Wealth Management Buys New Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, First Command Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:ED opened at $93.17 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $97.89 and its 200 day moving average is $95.57. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.52 and a 1 year high of $102.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39, a P/E/G ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 11.16%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on ED shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Consolidated Edison from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Consolidated Edison from $100.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.82.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

