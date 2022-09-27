Ritholtz Wealth Management Cuts Stake in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lessened its stake in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Darling Ingredients by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 73.2% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. 91.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

Darling Ingredients Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DAR opened at $66.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.20. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.71 and a 1-year high of $87.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.12). Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 20.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DAR has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $109.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.22.

About Darling Ingredients

(Get Rating)

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.