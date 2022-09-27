Ritholtz Wealth Management Decreases Stock Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Ritholtz Wealth Management cut its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,652 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 1,491 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UBER. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 3,079.2% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 763 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. 71.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UBER has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Atlantic Securities lifted their price target on Uber Technologies to $40.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Uber Technologies from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.45.

Uber Technologies Trading Down 3.3 %

UBER opened at $26.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.75. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.90 and a 1-year high of $48.88.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($1.08). The firm had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.37 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 69.83% and a negative net margin of 39.39%. The business’s revenue was up 105.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $133,344.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 142,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,562,976. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

Featured Articles

