Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $260,000 Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 35.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,352 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter worth $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter worth $27,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the second quarter worth $27,000. ACG Wealth bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 78.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on ADM shares. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Friday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.42.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $81.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $45.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.57 and its 200-day moving average is $85.18. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a one year low of $59.42 and a one year high of $98.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $27.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.87 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 3.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is presently 25.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 284,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total transaction of $25,949,227.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 412,842 shares in the company, valued at $37,651,190.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 117,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total transaction of $9,836,021.33. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 231,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,319,465.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 284,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total value of $25,949,227.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,651,190.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 402,470 shares of company stock worth $35,794,063. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

