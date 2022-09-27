Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $262,000 Stock Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 27.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 560 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHTR. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in Charter Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Charter Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 196.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Charter Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. 66.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charter Communications Stock Down 4.8 %

Charter Communications stock opened at $306.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $305.37 and a 12-month high of $753.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $427.45 and its 200 day moving average is $474.31. The company has a market capitalization of $49.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.84, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.91.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $8.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.92 by $1.88. Charter Communications had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 31.83%. The company had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.29 EPS. Charter Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CHTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $575.00 to $550.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Pivotal Research reduced their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $585.00 to $560.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $670.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Charter Communications to $388.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $582.00 to $515.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Charter Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $622.21.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

