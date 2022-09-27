Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $328,000 Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Ritholtz Wealth Management reduced its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,633 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investment Partners LTD. raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 768 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 880 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 693 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 3,024 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.0% in the first quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 79,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total value of $17,176,815.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,811,494.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 79,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total value of $17,176,815.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,811,494.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.04, for a total value of $1,517,505.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,671,760.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 101,162 shares of company stock valued at $22,062,916. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $187.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $218.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $231.95. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $186.83 and a 1-year high of $369.69. The firm has a market cap of $67.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.31.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.19). Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 12.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ISRG. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $355.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $225.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $319.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $268.00.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

