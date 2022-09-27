Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $378,000 Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Ritholtz Wealth Management decreased its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,118 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,092 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 129,799 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,051,000 after buying an additional 44,765 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 6.4% during the second quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 39,516 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after buying an additional 2,365 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network raised its position in Williams Companies by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 14,289 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. TKG Advisors LLC raised its position in Williams Companies by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. TKG Advisors LLC now owns 50,362 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after buying an additional 17,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Williams Companies by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 343,369 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,717,000 after buying an additional 3,331 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WMB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Williams Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.86.

Williams Companies Stock Down 2.5 %

WMB stock opened at $28.42 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20, a PEG ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.17. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.86 and a 1-year high of $37.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.55.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 14.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.98%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 132.81%.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

Further Reading

