Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $402,000 Position in Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI)

Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI – Get Rating) by 61.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,138 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Marcus & Millichap were worth $402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MMI. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Marcus & Millichap in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 342.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Marcus & Millichap in the first quarter worth approximately $172,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Marcus & Millichap during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Marcus & Millichap during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Gregory A. Laberge sold 2,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.45, for a total transaction of $87,169.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,457.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 38.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Marcus & Millichap Stock Performance

MMI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Marcus & Millichap from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Marcus & Millichap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

MMI opened at $32.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.73. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.08 and a twelve month high of $58.33.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Marcus & Millichap had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The business had revenue of $395.96 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share.

Marcus & Millichap Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Marcus & Millichap’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.85%.

Marcus & Millichap Profile

(Get Rating)

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, an investment brokerage company, provides real estate investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, industrial, single-tenant net lease, seniors housing, self-storage, hospitality, medical office, and manufactured housing.

See Also

