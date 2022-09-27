Ritholtz Wealth Management Increases Holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,740 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the second quarter valued at $537,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the second quarter valued at $153,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of VICI Properties by 40.9% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 157,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,680,000 after purchasing an additional 45,644 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of VICI Properties by 3.3% in the second quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 13,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the second quarter valued at $305,000.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

VICI Properties Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of VICI stock opened at $30.49 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.89. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.23 and a 12-month high of $35.69. The firm has a market cap of $29.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.96.

VICI Properties Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.12%. This is a positive change from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 154.46%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their target price on VICI Properties from $33.50 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, VICI Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.45.

VICI Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.