Ritholtz Wealth Management Invests $261,000 in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 3,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,733,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,154,000 after purchasing an additional 396,613 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Nutrien by 15.9% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,564,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447,925 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its holdings in Nutrien by 31.9% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 6,019,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456,027 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Nutrien in the fourth quarter valued at $381,038,000. Finally, Black Creek Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nutrien in the fourth quarter valued at $381,254,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank upgraded Nutrien from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $118.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $135.00 target price on Nutrien in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Nutrien from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays reduced their target price on Nutrien from $126.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on Nutrien from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nutrien currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.75.

Nutrien Price Performance

NTR stock opened at $81.75 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $88.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.82. Nutrien Ltd. has a 52-week low of $64.34 and a 52-week high of $117.25. The company has a market capitalization of $44.09 billion, a PE ratio of 6.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.90 by ($0.05). Nutrien had a net margin of 19.43% and a return on equity of 28.14%. The business had revenue of $14.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion. Analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 16.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nutrien Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 15.53%.

Nutrien Profile

(Get Rating)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

