Ritholtz Wealth Management Purchases 41 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 800.0% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 36 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 220.0% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 48 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 10,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $621.29, for a total value of $6,494,344.37. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,436,706.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Plew Daniel P. Van sold 4,696 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.38, for a total value of $3,364,120.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,905,467.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 10,453 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $621.29, for a total transaction of $6,494,344.37. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,436,706.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,740 shares of company stock valued at $35,478,694 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

REGN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $625.00 to $851.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $625.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $536.00 to $675.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $746.33.

NASDAQ:REGN opened at $686.10 on Tuesday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $538.01 and a 52-week high of $754.67. The company has a market cap of $74.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a current ratio of 5.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $628.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $642.52.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.53 by $1.24. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 36.17% and a net margin of 39.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $27.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 36.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.