Ritholtz Wealth Management Raises Stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,605 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WHR. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 13.2% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 10,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 2.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 56,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 15.9% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 23,350.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. 96.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

Whirlpool Stock Performance

Shares of WHR opened at $137.43 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $160.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.26. Whirlpool Co. has a 12-month low of $137.31 and a 12-month high of $245.44.

Whirlpool Dividend Announcement

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $5.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 30.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 22.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th were given a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 25th. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is currently 62.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WHR has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $235.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $227.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Whirlpool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Whirlpool presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.00.

Whirlpool Profile

(Get Rating)

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.