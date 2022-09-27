Ritholtz Wealth Management Sells 400 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lessened its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,516 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Stryker were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SYK. Claremont Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Stryker during the first quarter worth $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Stryker by 1,212.5% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 105 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Stryker by 10,700.0% during the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Stryker during the first quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SYK opened at $203.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.03. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $188.84 and a 52-week high of $280.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $213.53 and a 200 day moving average of $227.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 23.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.695 per share. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 51.20%.

SYK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Stryker from $285.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $285.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Cowen decreased their target price on Stryker from $305.00 to $233.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Stryker from $297.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.29.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

