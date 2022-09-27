Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Sells 263 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lowered its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 263 shares during the quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JNJ. Norges Bank bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at $4,172,929,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 200,021,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,217,654,000 after acquiring an additional 4,982,885 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1,109.4% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 3,954,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,375,000 after acquiring an additional 3,627,424 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 238,141,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,205,749,000 after acquiring an additional 3,358,478 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 37.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,653,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805,632 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $205.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.78.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE JNJ opened at $165.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $435.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $174.15. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $155.72 and a one year high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 36.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.48 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 14th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.79%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Featured Stories

