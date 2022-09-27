Sabal Trust CO Has $31.06 Million Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Sabal Trust CO cut its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 214,525 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,790 shares during the period. Chevron comprises approximately 2.2% of Sabal Trust CO’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in Chevron were worth $31,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 69.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $189.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $172.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.20.

Chevron Stock Performance

NYSE CVX opened at $140.96 on Tuesday. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $101.45 and a 1 year high of $182.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $276.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $155.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.81.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.80. Chevron had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The firm had revenue of $68.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 18.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 37.89%.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In other news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total value of $13,990,053.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $13,990,053.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total transaction of $3,557,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 141,732 shares of company stock worth $23,024,499 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

