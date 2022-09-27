Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) CFO Amy E. Weaver Sells 937 Shares

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.36, for a total transaction of $137,139.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,324,791.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Salesforce Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of CRM stock opened at $146.32 on Tuesday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $144.79 and a 12-month high of $311.75. The company has a market capitalization of $146.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 270.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $171.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the CRM provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Salesforce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Salesforce from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Salesforce from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.84.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 128.9% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Salesforce in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 1,350.0% in the first quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Salesforce in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 65.5% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 182 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

