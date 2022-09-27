Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Insider Parker Harris Sells 986 Shares

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) insider Parker Harris sold 986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.37, for a total transaction of $144,320.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 94,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,846,602. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Parker Harris also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 25th, Parker Harris sold 568 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.87, for a total value of $101,030.16.

Salesforce Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of CRM opened at $146.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 270.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.12. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $144.79 and a 1 year high of $311.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.69.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.15. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. Salesforce’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the CRM provider to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CRM shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Salesforce from $260.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Salesforce from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.84.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,833 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in Salesforce by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 176,056 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $44,741,000 after acquiring an additional 7,879 shares during the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new position in Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at $312,000. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at $2,854,000. 77.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

