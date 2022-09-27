Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Bought by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,919 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SLB. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 47.2% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 73,450 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after acquiring an additional 23,546 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 26,266 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,297 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919 shares during the period. Finally, GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.71% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Stock Down 3.3 %

Schlumberger stock opened at $33.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.81. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $27.65 and a 1-year high of $49.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.32.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on SLB. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.01.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

Further Reading

