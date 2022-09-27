Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Shares Purchased by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 31.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,522 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 9,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 36,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHV opened at $59.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.73. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.09 and a fifty-two week high of $74.73.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

