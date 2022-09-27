Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas Acquires 944 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,817 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 944 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 3.4% of Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $47,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SWS Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 120.0% in the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Westchester Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. 1.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $98.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $112.13 and a 200-day moving average of $118.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.01 and a 1-year high of $152.10.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $27.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total value of $91,003.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,582,754.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total value of $91,003.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,582,754.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 34,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.25, for a total transaction of $4,114,981.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,185,733. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,516 shares of company stock valued at $15,682,332 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOOG has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $300.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $150.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,290.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $155.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.05.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

