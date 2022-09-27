Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas Has $2.08 Million Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas boosted its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XOM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $3,184,424,000. GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 59.9% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 51,800,709 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,277,527,000 after purchasing an additional 19,403,556 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 364,432,696 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,098,496,000 after purchasing an additional 8,825,023 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 149.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,534,097 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $539,651,000 after acquiring an additional 3,915,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 18,336,791 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,514,436,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

XOM opened at $83.98 on Tuesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $57.96 and a 1 year high of $105.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.85. The firm has a market cap of $350.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $115.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.67 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 10.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 12.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XOM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $92.50 to $97.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $236,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,635,839.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 960,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $88.51 per share, with a total value of $84,969,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,137,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,635,870. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $236,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,635,839.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Featured Articles

