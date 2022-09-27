Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas Has $31.85 Million Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas boosted its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161,772 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,843 shares during the period. Visa accounts for approximately 2.3% of Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ holdings in Visa were worth $31,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Visa during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its position in Visa by 1,400.0% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 180 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Security Financial Services INC. bought a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on V shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Visa from $239.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Visa from $275.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Visa from $280.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Mizuho cut their target price on Visa from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $230.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.64.

Visa Stock Down 1.8 %

V stock opened at $180.59 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.94. The company has a market cap of $341.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.90. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.90 and a twelve month high of $236.96.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 46.39% and a net margin of 51.99%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total transaction of $1,908,990.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,277,301.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Articles

