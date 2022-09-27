Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas Has $48.04 Million Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 93,532 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises about 3.5% of Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $48,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 1,290 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,695 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,414,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Physicians Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 424 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE:UNH opened at $508.36 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $529.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $513.25. The company has a market capitalization of $475.51 billion, a PE ratio of 26.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $383.12 and a 52-week high of $553.29.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $80.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.68 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.45% and a net margin of 5.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.70 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th were issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on UNH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $556.00 to $569.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Argus increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $587.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $586.40.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total transaction of $252,202.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,866,882.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 11,376 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.90, for a total transaction of $6,005,390.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,415,496.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total value of $252,202.05. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,866,882.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 139,051 shares of company stock valued at $74,450,958 in the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About UnitedHealth Group

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

See Also

