Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas Raises Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas boosted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 237,085 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,396 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 2.5% of Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $34,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LP lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 17,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,429,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,879,000 after purchasing an additional 11,577 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 427,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,934,000 after purchasing an additional 45,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,045,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble to $153.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.93.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.1 %

In other news, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 10,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $1,517,962.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,538. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 10,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $1,517,962.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $635,538. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 169,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total transaction of $24,822,134.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 164,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,147,372.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 289,321 shares of company stock valued at $42,559,426 in the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $135.71 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.07. The company has a market cap of $323.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.36, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.35. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $129.50 and a 12-month high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $19.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.41 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.67% and a net margin of 18.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were given a $0.913 dividend. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.82%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Further Reading

