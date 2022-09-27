SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY) Shares Sold by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 443 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. acquired a new stake in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $139,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $220,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $239,000.

Get SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF alerts:

SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF Trading Down 2.1 %

NYSEARCA RLY opened at $25.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.48. SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.60 and a fifty-two week high of $32.34.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.